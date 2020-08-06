1,076 new cases, 890 recoveries reported in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the 1,076 new cases and 890 recoveries were reported in the National Capital.

He further said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,40,232, including 10,072 active cases. He added that 2,995 patients are admitted to hospitals.

The health minister said that no decision has been made as of now on the opening of gyms and yoga centers so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the national capital's active cases tally once again crossed the 10-thousand mark with 175 new cases being reported.

Delhi now has 10,072 active cases and 1,26,116 cured and discharged patients. 4,044 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory so far. (ANI)

