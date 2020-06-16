108 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): 108 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 4,163.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

