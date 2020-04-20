108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Gujarat Health Department on Monday said that 108 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 1,851.

The total number of cases in the state include 106 patients who have been discharged and 67 deaths.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

