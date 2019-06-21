108 people died in Bihar in last three months due to heat-related illness

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): A total of 108 people have died in Bihar due to heat-related illness in the last three months.

Out of 108 people, 47 deaths were reported in Aurangabad, 34 in Gaya, 14 in Nawada, four in Munger, four in Rohtas, three in Begusarai, one in Nalanda and one in Vaishali.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College earlier today to meet the patients affected by the heatwave.

Nitish Kumar later held a review meeting with officials on the situation.

The Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to do an aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada but cancelled to visit the hospital in person.

The Bihar government has announced that all schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed till June 22.

Similarly, all the shops in the affected districts will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm. (ANI)

