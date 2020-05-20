1,08,121 samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A total of 1,08,121 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.
"As many as 1,08,121 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388," ICMR said.
Earlier, ICMR also released revised guidelines for TrueNat, a comprehensive assay for screening and testing for positive cases for COVID-19.
A circular published by the apex medical body also elaborated on the steps to be followed for new testing. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 20, 2020 13:49 IST
