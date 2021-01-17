11 adverse events reported on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): Soon after the first COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Telangana on Saturday, 11 mild Adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in the state.

According to the state government, 140 sessions of coronavirus vaccination were held in 33 districts of Telangana, among which 3,962 beneficiaries were vaccinated from a target of 4,296. Out of which 11 mild AEFI cases are reported.

The beneficiaries felt pain, giddiness and sweating which are the most common in any vaccination program.



The first day of the mega vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at 10 am yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that Telangana has managed to vaccinate 85 per cent of total beneficiaries on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive.

"After Prime Minister Modi has launched the vaccination drive across the country, the state was able to kick start the vaccination drive in 139 centers across the state," Dr Rao told ANI. (ANI)

