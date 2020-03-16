11 coronavirus suspects in Navi Mumbai traced, readmitted

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Eleven suspected coronavirus patients, who ran away from the government hospital in Navi Mumbai, were traced by authorities and police on Monday. They had escaped the hospital on Sunday.

"All the people have been traced with the help of the police," Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel Municipality Commissioner told ANI.

The suspects have been admitted to Gram Vikas Bhavan and are under the constant supervision of doctors.

"The suspects had run away from the government hospital because they were scared. Strict action will be taken against the accused," added Deshmukh.

The Collector had issued an order that the Gram Vikas Bhavan to be converted into an isolation centre but the work was not done.

"We had even complained to the authorities as it was our responsibility to alert the official. Now employees have been deployed there," he added.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 6,000 people globally. (ANI)

