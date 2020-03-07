Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): At least 11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor here on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, police said on Saturday.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
11 dead, 4 injured in car-tractor collision on NH-28 in Bihar
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 07:39 IST
