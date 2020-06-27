11 deaths, 284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): A total of 11 deaths and 284 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 16,944, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

Out of the coronavirus cases, 3,186 cases are active. So far, 391 patients have died due to the virus.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

