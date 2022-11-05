11 die in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, as many as 11 people have reportedly died in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

A bus and a car collided near Jhallar Police Station, according to Superintendent of Betul Simala Prasad, as told to ANI over the phone. One injured is being taken for treatment to the nearest health facilities.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)