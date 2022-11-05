हिंदी खबर
Bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul (ANI Photo)
Bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul (ANI Photo)

11 die in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2022 08:16 IST


Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, as many as 11 people have reportedly died in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.
A bus and a car collided near Jhallar Police Station, according to Superintendent of Betul Simala Prasad, as told to ANI over the phone. One injured is being taken for treatment to the nearest health facilities.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl