11 dilapidated chawls on NTC mill land to be developed in time-bound manner, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a meeting on Sunday with the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Officials in Mumbai to review the progress of redevelopment of chawls and sale of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) of National Textile Corporation.

The CMD of NTC Prajakta Verma set the context by elaborating on the status of the NTC mills and the efforts made by NTC to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra and MHADA, MMRDA regarding the critical issue of rehabilitation of the resident of the chawls on NTC mill land and the developments regarding the monetization of TDR handed over to NTC in lieu of the transfer of land of Indu Mills to Govt of Maharashtra, for the construction of the memorial in honour of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

NTC was established in 1968 to manage Sick Textiles Mills through Nationalization Acts of 1974, 1985 and 1995. At present NTC has 23 working Mills, 49 closed Mills (under ID Act), 16 JV mills and 2 non-operative mills with approximately 10000 employees.



There are 11 Chawls of NTC Mills in Mumbai in dilapidated conditions covering an area of 13.84 acres. Redevelopment of Mumbai Mills' Chawls building is mandatory for the land owner (NTC) as per DCPR 2034 provisions.

In order to protect the life of residents of these Chawls and to comply with the DCPR provisions, NTC has appointed a Consultant for providing services for conceptualizing the development potential, preparing methodology, preparation of tender documents for the appointment of developer and assistance in tendering process of redevelopment of NTC Chawls.

The Consultant has started working on developing a suitable methodology for the redevelopment of NTC Chawls in consultation with empanelled architects of MHADA. MoT has also requested GoM for the conversion of 5 non-cessed Chawls to cessed Chawls so that timely maintenance of these chawls could be undertaken by MHADA.

During the discussions, Hon'ble Minister directed GoM, MHADA and MMRDA officials to expedite the process of redevelopment and rehabilitation and provide all necessary assistance to NTC in this endeavour. (ANI)

