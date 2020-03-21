Representative Image
11 DRG jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma

ANI | Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:26 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): 11 District Reserve Guard (DRG) Jawans have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma on Saturday.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

