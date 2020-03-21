Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): 11 District Reserve Guard (DRG) Jawans have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma on Saturday.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
11 DRG jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma
ANI | Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:26 IST
