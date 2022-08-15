11 judges appointed in Punjab & Haryana High Court: Law Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Eleven judges were appointed by the government on Sunday in Punjab and Haryana High Court, said the Law Ministry.

Today's eleven appointments in the High Court of Punjab & Haryana include the names; Nidhi Gupta; Sanjay Vashisth; Tribhuvan Dahiya; Namit Kumar; Harkesh Manuja; Aman Chaudhary; Naresh Singh; Harsh Bunger; Jagmohan Bansal; Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain, Advocates as Additional Judges of that High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.



Twenty-six High Court Judges have been appointed on August 13 in High Courts of Allahabad, Andhra, Telangana, Gauhati, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, added the Law Ministry.

In the year 2022, 138 appointments have been made surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016, as per the Law Ministry.

Last year i.e. 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to nine appointments in the Supreme Court. Thus, the entire appointment process in the higher judiciary has been put on a fast track. (ANI)

