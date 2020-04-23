11 juveniles escape from correction home in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): 11 juveniles have escaped from a correction home near Delhi Gate, said Delhi Police on Thursday.

"11 juveniles in conflict with law absconded from the correction home near Delhi Gate. The juveniles attacked the security guards at the correction home before escaping," the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 22 at 7 pm.

"Two guards have been injured and are getting treatment at the hospital," said Police. (ANI)

