Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As many as 11 people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer truck and a jeep, said Police on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district.
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
11 killed, 3 injured in truck-jeep collision in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 11:30 IST
Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As many as 11 people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer truck and a jeep, said Police on Saturday.