11-month-old boy of quarantined parents drowns in bucket of water in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 1 (ANI): An 11-month-old boy, whose parents are placed under COVID-19 quarantine, drowned in a bucket of water in Chalissery at Palakkad district.

The toddler Muhammed Nisan was the son of Muhammad Sadiq. The parents of the child are under home quarantine after Sadiq's brother, who is living in the same home was tested positive of COVID-19.

The child was found dead in a bucket of water kept in the bathroom on Saturday around 10 pm.

Chalissery police said that ''further actions will be taken only after the test result comes out. We have filed an unnatural death case on this.''

Since the family has been quarantined, the body of the baby has been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College for COVID-19 testing. (ANI)

