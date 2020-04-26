11-month-old, Chandigarh's youngest COVID-19 patient, discharged

Chandigarh [India], April 26 (ANI): Chandigarh's youngest cured COVID-19 patient, a 11-month-old baby, and her mother were on Sunday discharged from PGIMER's dedicated COVID-19 hospital, taking the total number of patients discharged from the hospital to 9.

Holding her daughter in her arms, the mother said, "No words are enough to convey my thanks to the entire PGIMER team. It is just because of them that my daughter and I are healthy today. There have been phases of hopelessness and despair when I thought I had lost the battle. But PGIMER team, with their constant medical and psychological support made me sail through and come out victorious in this challenge."

"I stand indebted to each and every one of them for their care, concern and compassion," she added.

Prof Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER said, "There is always a silver lining in the dark clouds. In these extremely challenging times, this moment, when any patient gets discharged after being declared cured from COVID-19, is a moment of triumph and jubilation not only for the patient and his family but for the entire medical team. Today, it is all the more special because the recovery of the baby was a huge challenge for the medical team due to her tender age."

Besides the baby and her mother, two other members of the family were admitted to the hospital on April 3. The father of the 11-month-old child was discharged a week earlier after he tested negative and with both mother and daughter discharged today, three of the family are already cured. However, the grandmother of the child, who also got infected with the virus, is still admitted in PGIMER, though stable and recovering.

The mother and baby will be home quarantined for 14 days as per the standard protocol to be followed by all COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

