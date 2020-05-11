11 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 707

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 707, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

All 11 people who have tested positive in the state are male, from different districts.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry. (ANI)

