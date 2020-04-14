11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

Bengaluru (Karnataka), April 14 (ANI): 11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.



To check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown announced last month has been extended by the Centre till May 3.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

