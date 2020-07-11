11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 11 (ANI): Nagaland on Saturday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Out of the 310 samples tested in the last 24 hours, seven of them were reported from Kohima, three from Mon and one from Mokokchung.

As of 9:20 am today, Nagaland recorded a total of 743 COVID-19 cases, including 439 active cases and 304 recoveries.

No virus-related fatalities have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

