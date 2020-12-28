11 more UK returnees test COVID positive, 17 yet to be traced in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Amid the rising global concerns about the new United Kingdom (UK) COVID-19 strain, 11 more UK returnees tested positive while 17 are yet to be traced in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said here on Monday.

According to a statement from Medical and Health department of Andhra Pradesh, "Total returnees from the UK till date are 1,363. Out of these, traced returnees are 1,346. Rest 17 are yet to be traced. Among the traced, 1324 are in quarantine."

"11 are tested COVID-19 positive among UK returnees of which 1 is from Anantapuram district, 2 from East Godavari district, 3 from Krishna district, 4 from Guntur and 1 from Nellore district," it added.



Results of clinical tests of the UK returnees received from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Telangana did not yet verified whether it was new UK virus strain or not.

"5,784 contacts of the UK returnees are also traced and sent for testing. So far, 12 contacts of UK returnees have been detected positive. These are 8 from Guntur, 1 from Nellore and 3 from East Godavari district," the statement said.

The new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK, earlier this month, has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. (ANI)

