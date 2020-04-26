11 new cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, no deaths reported in last 24 hours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 660 in the state. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

According to a media bulletin by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana: "11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state so far reaches 1001, and total active cases are 660. As many as 316 people have been discharged so far in the state."

"Today, nine patients were cured and discharged. No deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 so far is 25 in the state," the media bulletin said. (ANI)

