11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State.

"Six cases were reported in Idukki and five in Kottayam. Out of the new COVID-19 cases reported today in Kottayam, two are health workers and in Idukki one is a doctor," the Health Minister said.

"Four people were tested negative today. There are 123 active cases in the State with 342 recovered so far. 20,127 people are under observation in various districts of the State. Of these, 19,665 are in homes and 462 in hospitals," the Health Minister said.

She further said: "As many as 99 people were admitted to the hospital today. The samples of 22,954 individuals with symptoms were sent for testing. 21,997 samples tested negative for the coronavirus."

"Three hot spots have been added. The new hot spots are Chathanoor, Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, and Manarkkad in Kottayam district. With this, the number of hot spots rose to 87," she added. (ANI)

