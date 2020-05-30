11 new COVID-19 cases in U'khand, state tally at 727

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttarakhand till 2 pm on Saturday, taking the state tally of positive cases to 727, said the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare.

While the result of 5232 COVID-19 samples is still awaited, as many as 1259 samples were sent for testing today.

The doubling rate of the infection in Uttarakhand (in the last 7 days) is 5.32 days and percentage of recovery is 14.03 per cent.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.



While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

