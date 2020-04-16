11 new COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab, state's total count reaches 197

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total cases in the state to 197.

The state government in a media bulletin said that of the new 11 COVID-19 cases, three were reported from Patiala, two from Pathankot and six from Jalandhar.

"A total of 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today, of which 9 have contact history and 2 have a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI)," the bulletin read.

The total coronavirus positive cases in the state include 154 active cases, 29 cured and 14 deaths, informed the government.

The bulletin informed that a total of 5524 samples have been tested so far in the state.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

