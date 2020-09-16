11 people die, three missing as boat capsizes in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): At least 11 people died while three are missing after a boat carrying 45 devotees to a temple in the Chambal river in Kota district here, Ujjwal Rathore, District Magistrate said on Wednesday.

"Eleven bodies have been recovered while three others are missing. The rescue operation is underway," Rathore said while speaking to the reporters here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the people who died in the incident.



Earlier in the day, he tweeted to express his grief. "The incident of a boat capsizing in the Dhibri Chambal at Kota's Khatoli police station area is extremely saddening and unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims in the accident," the tweet read. (ANI)





