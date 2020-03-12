11 people tested positive for coronavirus in UP, says state Health Minister JP Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday said that 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and that they have been kept in isolation.

"About 800 doctors have been trained. Through video conferences, we are tracking all developments. 11 people have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh. The latest was found in Gomti Nagar (Lucknow). They have been kept in isolation," said the Minister here.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 11 cases while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitisers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing. (ANI)

