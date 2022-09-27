11 PFI members detained while protesting near police station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Eleven persons were detained on Tuesday after a group of PFI members tried to stop traffic during a protest outside Buldhana City Police Station, said police.



The Station House Officer (SHO) of Buldhana City Police Station informed ANI " A group of PFI members held a protest outside Buldhana City police station over action against PFI members from Buldhana. The PFI held a protest and tried to stop traffic. 11 people were detained and cases have been registered against them," the SHO said.



Ever several security agencies in coordination with the NIA carried out multiple raids across the country.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the raids conducted in the state on Tuesday and said that strict actions will be taken against the "anti-national elements".

"Our government will root out all anti-national elements from the state. No one has the right to raise pro-Pakistan slogans in the state and the country. We will take strict action against those who indulge in such acts," Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the raids and said that the investigation had been going on for the past 4-5 years.

"Everything is happening as per rules. The investigation has been on for the past 4-5 years. Action has been taken only after evidence was collected. I would say they (PFI) wanted to cause a divide in the country," Fadnavis said.

"Around 40 people linked to PFI have been detained from Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Pune, Thane and Mumbai so far. This entire operation has been carried out by the state's local police with inputs from a Central Agency. All inquiries are underway," said Maharashtra Police.

Pune Police officials informed that the police detained six persons with links to SDPI and PFI from the Kondhwa area today morning. Further details are awaited.

The raids were also being conducted in several other states and Union Territories, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. (ANI)

