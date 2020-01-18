11 SDPI activists taken into preventive custody in Hubli ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hubli on Saturday, as many as 11 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were taken into preventive custody near Kasabapeth police station for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, the Hubli-Dharwad Congress unit has decided to hold a black flag protest against Shah during his visit to Hubli.

"The District Congress unit will hold a black flag protest against his visit. We are protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR," Altaf Hallur, President of Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Congress unit had said earlier.

Earlier today the Home Minister addressed the Vendata Bharati Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane in Bengaluru. He is scheduled to address a public meeting on CAA under BJP's nationwide Jan Jagran Abhiyan at Nehru Stadium in Hubli. (ANI)

