11 States, 1 UT have boundary disputes: MHA tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a total of 11 States and one Union Territory have boundary disputes between them and "occasional protests and incidents of violence are reported from some of the disputed border areas."

His statement comes after the Opposition sought details of all the border and assets related disputes among States.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rai said, "There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Andhra Pradesh-Odisha, Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram."

The reply further stated that some matters related to the division of assets are pending between Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Bihar-Jharkhand.

Rai said, "The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-State disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central Government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding." (ANI)

