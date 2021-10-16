11 terrorists killed in eight encounters in J-K after recent civilian killings: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): A total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir on Friday.

"A total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters done by the security forces. There was a lot of responsibility on us after the recent civilian killings," he said.

He said that after the killings of civilians, a lot of terrorists had run away to South Kashmir, out of which one was killed in Shopian.

He revealed the identity of the terrorist killed in Bemina on Friday as Tanzeel.



"He was a local terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF). He was given a chance to surrender, but he started firing on the police after which he was killed in the retaliatory firing from the police," he added.

He also said that three terrorists involved in encounters in Bemina and Pulwama had escaped and the police forces are currently searching for them.

Earlier today, an encounter took place between the terrorists and security forces in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir in which the terrorist was eliminated. A terrorist identified as the killer of newly recruited sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who lost his life in the terror attack in Srinagar on Sunday, was killed in the encounter with the security forces in the Bemina.

Also on Friday, another encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was neutralised by the security forces in the encounter.

The terrorist neutralised by the police in an encounter at Wahibug area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has been identified by the police as Shahid Bashir Sheikh. He is from Srinagar and was involved in the killing of a civilian on October 2 this year. (ANI)

