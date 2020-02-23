11 tribal women in Coimbatore turn entrepreneurs

Coimbatore(Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Braving all odds 11 tribal women of Thamikandi village of Coimbatore, who have started their business by investing just Rs 2,200, have after 20 months, now a turnover of over Rs 40 lakh.

Swami Chidakasha of Isha Yoga Center told ANI, "Initially, it was difficult to explain to the tribal people about our welfare programme. However, after much persuasion, they agreed."

"While the place for business and electricity was provided free of cost by the foundation, 11 women arranged Rs 2,200 for initial investment," he added.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, "Instead of employing the tribals who live near Isha Yoga Center, we thought of making them entrepreneurs. Then 11 ladies came up with Rs 200 each and with Rs 2,200, they started an enterprise around the Adiyogi with a few shops. In 20 months, they made Rs 43 lakh. They also bought a golf cart that costs Rs 5.7 lakh. They also contributed Rs 10,000 for Cauvery Calling."

These women are now owners of several stores near Dhyan Linga and Aadi Linga temple selling tea, coffee, food, clothes, toys, coconut water etc, said Swami Chidakasha. (ANI)

