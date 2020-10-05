11 women held for stealing mobile phones, cameras from shop in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indore police on Sunday arrested 11 women for allegedly stealing mobile phones, cameras and other items from a shop in the city under the limits of Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station.



"On Sunday morning, we had received a complaint from the owner of Kalka Photo Studio situated at the fruit market, Nandlalpura in Indore. In his complaint, the owner has alleged that items like camera, lights, mobile, pen drives and other expensive items have been stolen from his shop. The owner in his complaint stated that items worth Rs 4.5 lakh have been stolen," RK Chaturvedi, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station told ANI.

"We got information that some 10-11 women were fighting over the distribution of electronics items among themselves. We formed a team and arrested them. We recovered stolen items from their possession. When enquired, they accepted the crime," he added.

They were arrested and were produced before the court. They are now being sent to jail, SHO said. (ANI)

