11-year-old becomes collector for a day in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 19 (ANI): An 11-year-old girl, Flora Asodia, suffering from a brain tumour, was made collector for a day on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Flora always dreamt of becoming IS officer or Collector.

"Flora belongs to Gandhinagar and suffering from a brain tumour. Last month, she underwent surgery and her condition deteriorated. We received a message from Make-A-Wish Foundation that the girl wants to become a collector," Ahmedabad Collector, Sandip Sangle told ANI.

After receiving the request, the collector said that he contacted the girl's family and requested them to fulfill her dream. "We requested Flora's parents to make her collector for a day but they were reluctant because her condition deteriorated after the surgery but finally we succeeded to persuade them," he added.



In addition, the collector has also celebrated her birthday on September 25, the same day.

While showering his blessings on her, he said, "I wish she gets well soon and works hard to fulfil her dream. I also thank everyone who helped in fulfilling her dream today."

Meanwhile, Flora's father, Apoorv Asodia told everyone about her life. He said, "At present, Flora is studying in class 7 and has been suffering from a brain tumour for the last seven months. She likes to listen to Neha Kakkar's songs and always wanted to become an IS officer or collector."

"Prior to the diagnosis of brain tumour, she was very good in studies. Today, Sandip sir, Make-A-Wish Foundation helped my daughter in becoming a collector. It was an immense pleasure for me and I thank everyone for fulfilling her dream," her father added.

Welcoming her at Collector's Officer, Flora received many gifts from everybody present there. (ANI)

