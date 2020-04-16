11-year-old Hyderabad girl raises Rs 9.4 lakh for poor amid lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a goodwill gesture, an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad raised nearly Rs 9.4 lakh to help the poor amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Ridhi, a class 6th student, collected money from various sources including Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, to support the people reeling from poverty during these tough times.

"When the lockdown was announced, my daughter was worried about fulfilling her own needs for the coming days. But, after watching the news about the sufferings of the poor, she was moved. Later, she thought of supplying basic essential kits to the poor," Shilpa, Ridhi's mother, told ANI.

Ridhi first donated her own savings in a noble cause and later collected money from others to distribute essential commodities for aiding the poor.

"She first donated her pocket money and later distributed 200 kits to the poor which included -- 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of salt, packets of chilli powder and turmeric powder, 1 kg of cooking oil and two soap bars," Shilpa added.

Earlier on April 2, Ridhi donated 200 essential kits to the downtrodden with the help of Cyberabad Police.

So far, the girl has distributed 725 kits to the people of Hyderabad. She will soon distribute 1,000 more kits in the coming days. (ANI)

