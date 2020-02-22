11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): An 11-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for not being able to study 'Haripath' properly, police said.

"The student does not study Haripath properly which is why the teacher beat him with the stick. The victim's condition is critical and undergoing treatment at the hospital," Police Inspector Narendra Jadhav told ANI.

The police have nabbed the accused and registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

