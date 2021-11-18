110 countries recognized Covaxin, Covishield: official sources

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): As many as 110 countries have given recognition to the COVID-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, the official sources informed on Thursday.

Earlier on November 10, Covaxin and Covishield received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO),

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 Crore landmark milestone on Thursday.



"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 Crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Union Health Ministry informed.

Further, India on Thursday reported 11,919 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload stands at 1,28,762. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,242 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,85,132. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. (ANI)

