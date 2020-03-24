110 FIRs registered against 494 people for violating lockdown in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): 110 FIRs were registered against 494 people for violating the lockdown imposed in Ghaziabad in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday.

"Ghaziabad police registered 110 FIRs against 494 people for violating the lockdown," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.

He added, "2,838 vehicles have been challaned for breaking the rules while 101 vehicles were seized."

Meanwhile, Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate, said, "The police and the district authorities helped people who were travelling on foot to reach home."

"A Coronavirus Control Room has been set up in the district and people can get information regarding the virus by calling on -- 8826797248, 9910426374, 0120-2965798 and 0120-2965799."

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

