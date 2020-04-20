110 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally rises to 2003

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With 110 more cases of COVID-19 reported from the national capital yesterday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has risen to 2003, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

"Test reports came for 2054 persons out of which 110 were COVID-19 positive. 1,283 persons out of the total persons who have tested positive are under 50 years of age. There are 320 people between the age of 50-60. 386 patients are above the age of 60," Jain said.

"There have been 45 deaths out of which 25 were aged above 60. While 38 persons who died had co-morbidity with a serious disease," he added.

"From today onwards, rapid tests will begin in Delhi. These tests will be conducted on the basis of the guidelines issued by the Centre. The rapid tests will commence from the hotspots or containment zones," he added.

A total of 17,265 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 543 deaths. 2,547 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

