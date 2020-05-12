110 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, total count 2,173

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): A total of 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,173, said the state Health Department.

At present, there are 1,363 active cases, while a total of 126 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

According to the health bulletin, 612 people have been discharged from the hospitals and 72 deaths have also occurred due to comorbidity.

India's count of coronavirus cases crossed 70,000 mark on Tuesday with 3,604 more cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

