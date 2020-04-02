110 Tablighi Jamaat attendees tests positive in TN, count mounts to 234

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): A total of 110 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 234 on Wednesday.

A media bulletin issued by the Tamil Nadu government said, "The total number of positive cases of coronavirus have increased to 234. 110 people who had attended Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi have tested positive today."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today said that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

