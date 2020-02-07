110-year old Kalitara Mandal is oldest voter for Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): She might look frail and wrinkled but 110-year old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in the February 8 Delhi Assembly Poll remains spirited to exercise her franchise.

"Voting is important and my message to each and every citizen is to go out and vote," said Mandal.

In its maiden initiative, Chief Electoral Office, Delhi will avail the ballot at the houses of senior voters.

Kalitara Mandal who manages to walk a few steps inside her home with the help of a walking stick says she is happy with the initiative introduced this Assembly Poll.

"I have always cast my vote since I received my voter ID. I feel very happy while casting my vote. It gives me power," she said.

The voting for 70 seats of Delhi Assembly Polls is going to be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will be done on February 11.

Over 1.4 crore eligible voters have been identified by the Election Commission, who will decide the fate of over 650 candidates on Saturday.

The number of voters over the age of eighty years are 2,04,830.

Out of the total number of eligible voters (1,47,86,382), there are 81,05,236 male and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. (ANI)

