1,11,000 laddoos being prepared in Ayodhya for foundation ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The preparation of 1,11,000 laddoos is underway at Mani Ram Das Chhawni in Ayodhya by the Devraha Hans Baba Sansthan, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in the city on August 5.

According to a pundit of the Chhawni, "These laddoos will be used as offing to Lord Ram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. After that, they'll be distributed to all the devotees who will come for the foundation laying ceremony and also sent to all major temples around the country."

He told ANI that a bag is being prepared by the Chhawni which will contain three books on the history of Ayodhya and Ram Temple, a box of laddoos and a shawl, among other things.

Another worker at Chhawni said the preparation of the laddoos has been underway for the past 4 days and they'll be packed and ready before the mega event.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month.

In March this year, the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)