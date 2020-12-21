1,114 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI): As many as 1,114 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

The number of total positive cases in the state now stands at 8,06,891, including 9,593 active cases and 7,85,315 recoveries.

As many as 11,983 deaths have been reported in the state so far.



Meanwhile, with 26,624 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 29,690 recoveries and 341 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. The country's death toll stands at 1,45,477. (ANI)

