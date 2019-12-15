112 emergency service: UP Police deploys women personnel in Police Response Vehicle

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen women safety during night hours, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday deployed women police personnel in Police Response Vehicle (PRV) here.

These women police officers will be on duty from 10 pm to 6 am every day.

"Two women will be deployed in every PRV and there are a total of 4500 PRVs across the state. The service is for the safety of women, it is not a taxi service. So no one should misuse it," said Director General of Police O P Singh.

"After receiving training, the women constables deployed for this service also showed enthusiasm and they feel that this field job is more challenging for them than sitting inside the police station," he added.



These women officials will escort girls traveling alone at night to their destination to ensure their safety.

For getting help, women have been asked to dial 112, the emergency response service of Uttar Pradesh police. (ANI)

