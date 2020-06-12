112 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): Odisha reported 112 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,498, said the State Health Department.

While a total of 2,354 recovered from the virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths. (ANI)

