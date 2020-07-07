112 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 (ANI): With 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Tripura till date has reached 1,693, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Besides, a total of 1,219 recoveries have been recorded while 459 cases are active.

One person has succumbed to the infection in the state.

With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

