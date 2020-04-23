112 news cases of COVID-19 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 112 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department.

The total number of cases in the State now stands at 1,449. Out of these cases, 173 people have recovered while 21 deaths have been reported so far, it further informed.

"Pratapgarh district of the State has become COVID-19 free. The total number of coronavirus recovered districts has now climbed to 11," said the Health Department

"Pool testing has been started at RIMS in Saifai. 3,500 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests are being conducted daily in the state," added the Health Department.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases and 3,959 cured/discharged. (ANI)

