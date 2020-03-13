112 Wuhan evacuees at ITBP facility test negative for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): After 14 days of isolation, 112 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals who were airlifted to Delhi from China and quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla facility here, will start leaving the premises from Friday after being tested negative for coronavirus.

"All 112 persons housed at the ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today after being tested negative for coronavirus test," the ITBP said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet and address the people at the centre. This is the third batch of evacuees.



The latest batch of evacuees from Wuhan was brought to the quarantine facility on February 27.



On Tuesday, the ITBP officials said that no fresh symptoms of coronavirus were seen in 112 people housed at its quarantine facility in Chhawla.



All patients had tested negative for coronavirus in the first sampling. Among them, 76 are Indians while the rest are foreign nationals.



The group of foreign nationals comprises 23 from Bangladesh, six from China, two from Myanmar and Maldives, and one from Madagascar, South Africa, and the USA.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 75 cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)

