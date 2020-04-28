113 new COVID-19 cases in UP, state count reaches 1,986

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): As many as 113 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,986, the state government said on Monday.

As per a media bulletin of the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh, 399 patients have been discharged till now.

So far, 31 deaths have been reported and there are 1,556 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 28,380, including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

